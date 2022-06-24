ELG

EscoinToken is a unique project in its field. Probably won't be like it for a long time. Because it has the support of PraeLegal.( PraeLegal provides its clients with access to global legal resources through its vast network of well-established 252 offices in trade centers in 142 countries.

NameELG

RankNo.595

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.21%

Circulation Supply157,137,248.97

Max Supply370,000,000

Total Supply225,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4246%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.618601648219306,2022-06-24

Lowest Price0.06597132580408285,2025-03-20

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionEscoinToken is a unique project in its field. Probably won't be like it for a long time. Because it has the support of PraeLegal.( PraeLegal provides its clients with access to global legal resources through its vast network of well-established 252 offices in trade centers in 142 countries.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

