ETHF

Ethereumfair (ETHF) is an innovative Proof of Work (PoW) public blockchain that enables users to leverage AI computational power for PoW mining, positioning ETHF as a true "AI-native token." By combining meme culture with advanced AI technology, Ethereumfair aims to provide a stable, efficient, and decentralized blockchain ecosystem for its users and developers. Through the collaborative efforts of its miners and community, it has achieved enhanced network performance and fostered strong community engagement.

NameETHF

RankNo.4605

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply210,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High20.72892674671695,2022-09-16

Lowest Price0.004475860012881291,2024-10-06

Public BlockchainDIS

Sector

Social Media

