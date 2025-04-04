FAT

FAT NIGGA SEASON is a hip-hop and Black community subculture meme.

NameFAT

RankNo.3227

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply999,907,800.9

Total Supply999,907,800.9

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.025450175150902074,2025-04-04

Lowest Price0.004457046034919715,2025-05-08

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionFAT NIGGA SEASON is a hip-hop and Black community subculture meme.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.