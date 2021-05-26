FEAR

Fear NFTs is a blockchain-based horror games project founded by the creators of the famous Whack It series of bloody point and click casual idle games.

NameFEAR

RankNo.2215

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,22%

Circulation Supply17 715 413

Max Supply0

Total Supply41 739 201,62033058

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.936375858005644,2021-11-29

Lowest Price0,2021-05-26

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionFear NFTs is a blockchain-based horror games project founded by the creators of the famous Whack It series of bloody point and click casual idle games.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
FEAR/USDT
Fear NFTs
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FEAR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FEAR/USDT
Fear NFTs
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FEAR)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...