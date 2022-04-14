FNFS

Fused 'N' Furious (FNFS) is a high-speed mobile racing game that challenges players to navigate a dynamic four-lane road. By swiping to change lanes and managing their speed, players must avoid obstacles and aim for the highest score.

NameFNFS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionFused 'N' Furious (FNFS) is a high-speed mobile racing game that challenges players to navigate a dynamic four-lane road. By swiping to change lanes and managing their speed, players must avoid obstacles and aim for the highest score.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.