FWC

FWC Token is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety.

NameFWC

RankNo.2360

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply42,259,695,518,342,000

Max Supply200,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2112%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000434919705,2022-03-27

Lowest Price0.000000000006799766,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.