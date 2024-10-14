FYDE

AI Rebalanced and Liquidity Optimised Vaults. Capture gains. Earn yield. Harness AI.

NameFYDE

RankNo.4828

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2949243098771479,2024-10-14

Lowest Price0.00783876138873865,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAI Rebalanced and Liquidity Optimised Vaults. Capture gains. Earn yield. Harness AI.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.