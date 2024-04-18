GENO

GenomeFi is an AI-based Web3 Genome DID platform targeting Web2 users related to the bioindustry and Web3 users.

NameGENO

RankNo.5842

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3933.2459677485735,2024-04-18

Lowest Price0.000087043256013076,2024-04-21

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionGenomeFi is an AI-based Web3 Genome DID platform targeting Web2 users related to the bioindustry and Web3 users.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
GENO/USDT
GenomeFi
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GENO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GENO/USDT
GenomeFi
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GENO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...