GHOAD

Ghoad project is a meme and Ai coin on the Kaspa network (KRC20), blending fun, community engagement, and cutting-edge BlockDAG technology.

NameGHOAD

RankNo.4023

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply4,000,000,000

Total Supply4,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00449648074471197,2024-10-31

Lowest Price0.000238214064515741,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainKRC20

Sector

Social Media

