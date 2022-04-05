GLINT

Beamswap v3 is a decentralized exchange and DeFi hub that utilizes the concentrated liquidity market maker (CLMM) protocol to power transactions.

NameGLINT

RankNo.2728

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply917,949,791

Max Supply3,000,000,000

Total Supply1,939,283,986

Circulation Rate0.3059%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.010552148581718697,2022-04-05

Lowest Price0.000045392816183261,2025-04-04

Public BlockchainGLMR

Sector

Social Media

