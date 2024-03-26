GMRX

GAIMIN is a global leader in De-PIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) with a gaming platform that doubles as a crowd sourced GPU sharing system. We hold the world’s biggest source of decentralized computation, powering AI tech, fueled by 300k+ gamers and counting! We also own a global top 3 Esports organization.

NameGMRX

RankNo.1315

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply38,044,209,893

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply99,484,486,304

Circulation Rate0.3804%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03936706568110153,2024-03-26

Lowest Price0.000096921369419995,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionGAIMIN is a global leader in De-PIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) with a gaming platform that doubles as a crowd sourced GPU sharing system. We hold the world’s biggest source of decentralized computation, powering AI tech, fueled by 300k+ gamers and counting! We also own a global top 3 Esports organization.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.