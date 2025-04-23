GOLD

$GOLD is a visionary blockchain project celebrating the timeless value of gold. It blends digital innovation with the stability of precious metals, offering a unique ecosystem for wealth preservation. Backed by real gold assets, $GOLD empowers users with secure, transparent transactions and a roadmap for global adoption.

NameGOLD

RankNo.3248

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply100,000,000,000,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000063345329,2025-04-25

Lowest Price0.000000000002795066,2025-04-23

Public BlockchainSOL

Introduction$GOLD is a visionary blockchain project celebrating the timeless value of gold. It blends digital innovation with the stability of precious metals, offering a unique ecosystem for wealth preservation. Backed by real gold assets, $GOLD empowers users with secure, transparent transactions and a roadmap for global adoption.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
GOLD/USDT
GOLD
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GOLD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
GOLD/USDT
GOLD
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (GOLD)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...