GROKAI

GRŌK AI, the cryptocurrency with a twist of humor and a dash of rebelliousness, is here to redefine the meme coin game. Named after the legendary AI from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," GRŌK AI brings a fresh, witty, and tech-savvy approach to the world of crypto.

NameGROKAI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply420,690,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionGRŌK AI, the cryptocurrency with a twist of humor and a dash of rebelliousness, is here to redefine the meme coin game. Named after the legendary AI from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," GRŌK AI brings a fresh, witty, and tech-savvy approach to the world of crypto.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.