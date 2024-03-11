GTA

GTA Token was created as a meme token by a team of enthusiasts, with the aim to unite the multi-million fans of the best game in history into one big community and give them a tool to express their love. The GTA token displayed on this page is in no way affiliated with the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Rockstar Games, Inc., or Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

NameGTA

RankNo.5647

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High10.717290347493975,2024-03-11

Lowest Price0.009194742776670541,2025-03-02

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionGTA Token was created as a meme token by a team of enthusiasts, with the aim to unite the multi-million fans of the best game in history into one big community and give them a tool to express their love. The GTA token displayed on this page is in no way affiliated with the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Rockstar Games, Inc., or Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.