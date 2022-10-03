HNB

H&B Project aims to use a healthcare business as a basis to provide consistent services, utilising blockchain technology to provide customer service.

NameHNB

RankNo.4033

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1 500 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03892183719906636,2022-10-03

Lowest Price0.000278338181604572,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionH&B Project aims to use a healthcare business as a basis to provide consistent services, utilising blockchain technology to provide customer service.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.