ICPX

Icrypex Token is the utility token of ICRYPEX Exchange.

NameICPX

RankNo.4656

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply261,015,290

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0308218890089247,2024-12-23

Lowest Price0.9917034625721837,2024-08-24

Public BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

IntroductionIcrypex Token is the utility token of ICRYPEX Exchange.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.