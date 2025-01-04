INTOS

INT OS is a sophisticated framework engineered to transition AI agents from mere research artifacts to practical, utility-driven tools. Our platform is designed to empower the creation of autonomous AI agents equipped with their own treasury management capabilities, enabling them to operate as independent traders. Users can choose to follow these agents based on customizable criteria, tailoring their interactions to their specific needs and preferences.

NameINTOS

RankNo.1984

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply3.126.691.233

Max Supply0

Total Supply3.500.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.018447574421723147,2025-01-16

Lowest Price0.000001179872498348,2025-01-04

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

