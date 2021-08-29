IONX

Charged Particles is a protocol that allows users to deposit ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155 tokens into NFTs. A scarce NFT (e.g. Art, Collectible, Virtual Real Estate, In-Game Item, etc.) can now be transformed into a basket holding a number of other tokens. The principal amount can be time-locked inside the NFT, and through integration with Aave’s Tokens, the programmable yield from these DeFi yield-generating assets is just a few clicks away.

NameIONX

RankNo.4640

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.74840838,2021-08-29

Lowest Price0,2021-11-16

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

