JD98

Welcome to ARdinals, where innovation meets elegance in the realm of digital collectibles. Our state-of-the-art Jade ARdinals Platform is set to elevate your Ordinals with Augmented Reality and pioneering DeFi mechanics. Powered by the $JD98 BRC20, ARdinals is at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital collectibles landscape, offering a unique and immersive experience for creators and collectors alike.

NameJD98

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply988.888.898

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBTCRUNES

Sector

Social Media

