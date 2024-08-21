JERRY

Jerry is a fair-launch meme coin on pump. fun. It’s a community-driven project and inspired by the classic IP Tom and Jerry, and loved by fans all over the world.

NameJERRY

RankNo.5634

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.030226837101409203,2024-11-04

Lowest Price0.000016220310921737,2024-08-21

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

