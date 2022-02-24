JOY

Drawshop Kingdom Reverse is a DAO based Metaverse with NFT, P2E, GAME. In DKR World, you can create your own NFT draw-machines via Gacha Contract, enjoy Land Festivals along with other global users, or compete against other users through strategic operation of your Land! Furthermore, you may create your own 2D dotted Art Galleries, which can be used to decorate your own Land!

NameJOY

RankNo.2858

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply226,233,223

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2262%

Issue Date2022-02-24 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.1 USDT

All-Time High0.32215517625093426,2022-08-09

Lowest Price0.000150088145816842,2025-05-12

Public BlockchainKLAY

IntroductionDrawshop Kingdom Reverse is a DAO based Metaverse with NFT, P2E, GAME. In DKR World, you can create your own NFT draw-machines via Gacha Contract, enjoy Land Festivals along with other global users, or compete against other users through strategic operation of your Land! Furthermore, you may create your own 2D dotted Art Galleries, which can be used to decorate your own Land!

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.