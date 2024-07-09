JSM

The Joseon Mun is the national currency of Joseon, the first legally recognized cyber nation state in the world. As a national currency, JSM is the first unbannable cryptocurrency in the world. Additionally, as a sovereign nation, Joseon provides a legal jurisdiction which is a safe haven for crypto and blockchain.

NameJSM

RankNo.5090

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,400,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.015087323446517044,2024-07-09

Lowest Price0.000433789638626985,2025-04-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe Joseon Mun is the national currency of Joseon, the first legally recognized cyber nation state in the world. As a national currency, JSM is the first unbannable cryptocurrency in the world. Additionally, as a sovereign nation, Joseon provides a legal jurisdiction which is a safe haven for crypto and blockchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.