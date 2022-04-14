JTF

JetFuel (JTF) is a blockchain-based GameFi project that merges the thrill of flight simulation with real-world travel benefits. The project introduces an innovative Play-to-Travel model, where players engage in an exciting air combat-inspired flight game to earn JTF tokens as rewards. Unlike traditional play-to-earn (P2E) games that primarily focus on in-game assets, JetFuel offers tangible utility by allowing players to redeem tokens for real-world travel expenses, such as airline tickets and travel services.

NameJTF

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply30 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

