KAIF is an AI-powered platform that provides a custom Digital Twin to users looking for personal growth, skill development and automation of daily activities. All personal data, knowledge and experience are stored in a Digital passport and can be used by the user in any other services.

RankNo.5517

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply809,710,000

Total Supply809,710,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2091325418152017,2023-07-13

Lowest Price0.000354050882766521,2023-11-01

Public BlockchainBSC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

