KLIMA

KlimaDAO’s objective is to scale the impact and efficiency of climate finance globally through building transparent, neutral and public infrastructure for the voluntary carbon markets. KlimaDAO achieves this through the development and governance of a protocol which facilitates the Digital Carbon Market (DCM) using its native token $KLIMA and an on-chain governance mechanism. Today, the VCM remains opaque, with value extraction in the market that compromises the experience of consumers of carbon credits, and positive environmental impact that VCMs as a whole can have. KlimaDAO is widely recognized for its pioneering role in the nascent Regenerative Finance industry, breaking down barriers to entry and scaling environmental markets.

NameKLIMA

RankNo.1804

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,73%

Circulation Supply7 997 365

Max Supply0

Total Supply18 937 287,76332319

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3946.023537004167,2021-10-26

Lowest Price0,2022-09-13

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

KLIMA/USDT
KlimaDAO
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (KLIMA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
