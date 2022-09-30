KRIPTO

KRIPTO is the official token of the Kriptokoin.com news site ecosystem. KRIPTO aims to unite the community and followers of the Kriptokoin.com in blockchain technology.

NameKRIPTO

RankNo.2521

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply5,419,500,000

Max Supply99,999,999,999

Total Supply5,962,142,871

Circulation Rate0.0541%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.004834495804101652,2022-09-30

Lowest Price0.000032211452194869,2025-05-20

Public BlockchainBITCI

IntroductionKRIPTO is the official token of the Kriptokoin.com news site ecosystem. KRIPTO aims to unite the community and followers of the Kriptokoin.com in blockchain technology.

