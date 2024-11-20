LAOS

LAOS is the first Layer 1 protocol connected without bridges to Ethereum, Polygon and other EVM-compatible chains, capable of offloading more than 20% of all their transactions. It enables unlimited NFT minting on these networks at lower costs, bypassing native gas fees. This approach eliminates the need for bridges or wrapped currencies while maintaining compatibility with existing DApps. LAOS is being used by games, metaverses and RWA creators to mint assets in their millions, and merge Free-2-Play mechanics with web3.

NameLAOS

RankNo.8950

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08866520367036942,2024-11-20

Lowest Price0.006645220212502813,2025-04-06

Public BlockchainLAOS

IntroductionLAOS is the first Layer 1 protocol connected without bridges to Ethereum, Polygon and other EVM-compatible chains, capable of offloading more than 20% of all their transactions. It enables unlimited NFT minting on these networks at lower costs, bypassing native gas fees. This approach eliminates the need for bridges or wrapped currencies while maintaining compatibility with existing DApps. LAOS is being used by games, metaverses and RWA creators to mint assets in their millions, and merge Free-2-Play mechanics with web3.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.