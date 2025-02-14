LIBRA

The Viva La Libertad Project was created with a clear mission: to boost the Argentine economy by funding small projects and local businesses, supporting those who seek to grow their ventures and contribute to the country’s development.

NameLIBRA

RankNo.1206

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply256,424,757.929218

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,993,146.864795

Circulation Rate0.2564%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.27985940270513,2025-02-14

Lowest Price0.01922200077292896,2025-05-08

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe Viva La Libertad Project was created with a clear mission: to boost the Argentine economy by funding small projects and local businesses, supporting those who seek to grow their ventures and contribute to the country’s development.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.