LIBRA

The Viva La Libertad Project was created with a clear mission: to boost the Argentine economy by funding small projects and local businesses, supporting those who seek to grow their ventures and contribute to the country’s development.

NameLIBRA

RankNo.1206

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply256,424,757.929218

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,993,146.864795

Circulation Rate0.2564%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.27985940270513,2025-02-14

Lowest Price0.01922200077292896,2025-05-08

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe Viva La Libertad Project was created with a clear mission: to boost the Argentine economy by funding small projects and local businesses, supporting those who seek to grow their ventures and contribute to the country’s development.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
