MANC

Mancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.

NameMANC

RankNo.1643

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,03%

Circulation Supply10 000 000

Max Supply100 000 000

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate0.1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.647274376635101,2024-11-10

Lowest Price0.1268864569414022,2025-03-15

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.