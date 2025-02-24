MARS

MetaMars is a Web3 metaverse platform with Mars as its theme. By integrating virtual reality, crypto economics, and social networks, MetaMars is pioneering a new way of digital interaction and value creation. This innovative digital world combines Mars exploration with blockchain technology, providing users with a unique immersive experience.

NameMARS

RankNo.3350

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply260,000,000

Total Supply260,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.863767086735085,2025-02-24

Lowest Price0.33102565737777695,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

