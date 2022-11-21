MRST

The Mars is creating a global metaverse game platform based on the theme of the red planet. Players can enjoy almost every activity inside the Colony of Mars, such as owning real estate, playing sports, and interacting with others. Initial supply of 5 billion Mars Tokens (MRST) will be issued on Polygon Chain, Ethereum’s Layer 2 platform, and maximum 1 billion in the first year within the metaverse platform.

NameMRST

RankNo.2676

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply357,176,725

Max Supply0

Total Supply776,248,440

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07093890650664285,2022-11-21

Lowest Price0.000210951779500261,2025-04-13

Public BlockchainMATIC

Sector

Social Media

