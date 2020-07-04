MTR

Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains

NameMTR

RankNo.4293

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply391,721

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-07-04 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High127.7949108,2020-10-23

Lowest Price0.18924399020046603,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainMTRG

IntroductionMeter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based low volatility coin. Meter uses Proof of Work to create the MTR low volatility coin, making it as decentralized as Bitcoin. It uses HotStuff based PoS consensus to manage the ledger; Meter governance token, MTRG is the staking token for system governence, staking and validating transactions. Meter also functions as a Layer 2 sidechain for other public blockchains to allow value interaction among different crypto assets. Meter brings the following 3 things for a future DeFi infrastructure: 1. Complete Bitcoin’s original vision and create a metastable sound money independent of the fiat system. 2. Address performance issues that current chains are facing with a Hybrid PoW/PoS + HotStuff consensus that is backward compatible with EVM. 3. Interconnect with other public chains like ETH and run as a side chain for other public chains

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.