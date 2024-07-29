NCTR

Apillon is a comprehensive Web3 development platform designed for developers and businesses venturing into Web3. It simplifies blockchain development with an intuitive UI, seamless API integration and unified pricing, enabling simple dapp creation. With nearly 150k users onboard, Apillon is rapidly becoming the go-to platform for Web2 developers looking to smoothly transition to the Web3 space.

NameNCTR

RankNo.7174

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply150,000,000

Total Supply150,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.040903262095268005,2024-07-29

Lowest Price0.007395488023465626,2025-05-01

Public BlockchainGLMR

IntroductionApillon is a comprehensive Web3 development platform designed for developers and businesses venturing into Web3. It simplifies blockchain development with an intuitive UI, seamless API integration and unified pricing, enabling simple dapp creation. With nearly 150k users onboard, Apillon is rapidly becoming the go-to platform for Web2 developers looking to smoothly transition to the Web3 space.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.