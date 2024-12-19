NEOTECH

NeoTech leverages Smart City Technologies to scan and digitize physical structures, creating precise 3D models and point-cloud data. Through advanced AI Mapping, NeoTech crafts digital twins and immersive virtual experiences that redefine urban planning, game development, and more. By integrating blockchain technology, NeoTech bridges the gap between physical and digital ownership, enabling individuals and organizations to own and interact with environments and properties digitally like never before.

NameNEOTECH

RankNo.5486

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply250,000,000

Total Supply250,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.051052668861815066,2024-12-19

Lowest Price0.00112330381956205,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionNeoTech leverages Smart City Technologies to scan and digitize physical structures, creating precise 3D models and point-cloud data. Through advanced AI Mapping, NeoTech crafts digital twins and immersive virtual experiences that redefine urban planning, game development, and more. By integrating blockchain technology, NeoTech bridges the gap between physical and digital ownership, enabling individuals and organizations to own and interact with environments and properties digitally like never before.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
NEOTECH/USDT
NEOT
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (NEOTECH)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
NEOTECH/USDT
NEOT
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (NEOTECH)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...