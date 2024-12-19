NEOTECH

NeoTech leverages Smart City Technologies to scan and digitize physical structures, creating precise 3D models and point-cloud data. Through advanced AI Mapping, NeoTech crafts digital twins and immersive virtual experiences that redefine urban planning, game development, and more. By integrating blockchain technology, NeoTech bridges the gap between physical and digital ownership, enabling individuals and organizations to own and interact with environments and properties digitally like never before.

NameNEOTECH

RankNo.5486

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply250,000,000

Total Supply250,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.051052668861815066,2024-12-19

Lowest Price0.00112330381956205,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainETH

