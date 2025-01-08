NEUR

Neur is an open-source, full-stack application that brings together the power of LLM models and blockchain technology. Designed for the Solana ecosystem, Neur enables seamless interactions with DeFi protocols, NFTs, and much more through an intelligent interface.

NameNEUR

RankNo.1773

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.38%

Circulation Supply912,295,160.87864

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,795,160.87864

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07910511347817298,2025-01-08

Lowest Price0.001765555651082666,2025-05-25

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionNeur is an open-source, full-stack application that brings together the power of LLM models and blockchain technology. Designed for the Solana ecosystem, Neur enables seamless interactions with DeFi protocols, NFTs, and much more through an intelligent interface.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.