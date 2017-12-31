NGC

Naga Coin (NGC) is a cryptocurrency that aims to become the one coin for social finance.

NameNGC

RankNo.5261

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply77,910,266.157691

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.334139823913574,2017-12-31

Lowest Price0.006448210368096589,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

