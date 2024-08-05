NMD

NameNMD

RankNo.407

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.20%

Circulation Supply10,247,500

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1024%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.621632785995985,2025-01-08

Lowest Price0.9912790251157215,2024-08-05

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionNexusMind is a revolutionary decentralized social software.

Sector

Social Media

