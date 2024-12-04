ODIN

ODIN is the crypto's first and only Lord memecoin. It has built on bitcoin layer 2 - Stacks.

NameODIN

RankNo.5441

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply21,000,000,000

Total Supply21,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000155142504836311,2024-12-04

Lowest Price0.000004139856267778,2025-05-18

Public BlockchainSTACKS

