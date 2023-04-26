OGGYBSC

OGGYINU - newest and most exciting memecoin! With a community-driven approach and a burning passion for memes, we believe Oggy Inu is the next big thing in the meme market. Join us on this journey to revolutionize the world of memecoins and let's go to the moon together!

NameOGGYBSC

RankNo.2552

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply108,125,205,623,925,000

Max Supply0

Total Supply420,000,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000000496370701,2023-05-08

Lowest Price0.000000000000137009,2023-04-26

Public BlockchainBSC

