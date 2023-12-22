OMNICAT

OmniCat is the first omnichain memecoin, powered by Layerzero.

NameOMNICAT

RankNo.5618

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply45,823,000,001

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0787909760398235,2023-12-22

Lowest Price0.000001095968485211,2023-12-22

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionOmniCat is the first omnichain memecoin, powered by Layerzero.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.