OOKI

Ooki is a protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking. Ooki Protocol allows anyone to build applications that enable lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains. Ooki is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol.

NameOOKI

RankNo.2253

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply13,716,000,000

Max Supply13,835,000,000

Total Supply13,835,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9913%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.06397283925418838,2021-12-24

Lowest Price0.000019243244734465,2025-05-27

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

