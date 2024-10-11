OPAI

Optopia is an AI-driven, intent-centric Layer 2 network that allows permissionless intent creation. It utilizes tokenomics to drive AI Agents to execute intents, thereby achieving a smarter and highly active Layer 2 with exceptional Daily Active AI. Optopia's mission is to simplify Web3 operations through AI Agents, helping more users enter the Web3 industry with low barriers, and empowering AI Agents through tokenomics to unleash the true potential of Web3.

NameOPAI

RankNo.3934

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,00

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10.000.000.000

Total Supply10.000.000.000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002946705485707892,2024-12-01

Lowest Price0.00002255032410176,2024-10-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

