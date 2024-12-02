OPN1

The OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem is the home of onchain ticketing. Having built state of the art ticketing infrastructure that has issued over 5 million onchain tickets globally, the OPEN ecosystem provides a suite of tools for integrators, event organizers and artists tot take back control of their ticketing and tap into new avenues for financing, access and fostering fan relationships.

NameOPN1

RankNo.4137

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply22,926,929,000

Total Supply22,926,929,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001604778832925742,2024-12-02

Lowest Price0.000371525045823537,2025-03-18

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem is the home of onchain ticketing. Having built state of the art ticketing infrastructure that has issued over 5 million onchain tickets globally, the OPEN ecosystem provides a suite of tools for integrators, event organizers and artists tot take back control of their ticketing and tap into new avenues for financing, access and fostering fan relationships.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
OPN1/USDT
OPEN Ecosystem Token
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OPN1)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
OPN1/USDT
OPEN Ecosystem Token
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OPN1)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...