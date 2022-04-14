ORBA

$ORBA is the native token powering the Orbital Assets (ORBA) ecosystem — a platform revolutionizing Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. Holders of $ORBA can participate in governance, access premium tokenization services, and benefit from the growth of the decentralized asset management economy. As real-world assets like real estate, commodities, and intellectual property are digitized on ORBA, $ORBA plays a central role in facilitating transactions, rewarding participants, and securing the network.

NameORBA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Introduction$ORBA is the native token powering the Orbital Assets (ORBA) ecosystem — a platform revolutionizing Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. Holders of $ORBA can participate in governance, access premium tokenization services, and benefit from the growth of the decentralized asset management economy. As real-world assets like real estate, commodities, and intellectual property are digitized on ORBA, $ORBA plays a central role in facilitating transactions, rewarding participants, and securing the network.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.