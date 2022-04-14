OXOA

OXOA is the first hyperchain gaming platform on zkSync, dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience with advanced blockchain technology. OXOA extends beyond a common blockchain as OXOA’s community members can participate in node operations to earn rewards and vote for future governance proposals. OXOA operates independently but is interconnected by a network of hyperbridges, enabling the fastest and most reliable interoperability with zero transaction fee.

NameOXOA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainZKSYNCERA

IntroductionOXOA is the first hyperchain gaming platform on zkSync, dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience with advanced blockchain technology. OXOA extends beyond a common blockchain as OXOA’s community members can participate in node operations to earn rewards and vote for future governance proposals. OXOA operates independently but is interconnected by a network of hyperbridges, enabling the fastest and most reliable interoperability with zero transaction fee.

Sector

Social Media

OXOA/USDT
OXOA Network
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (OXOA)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
