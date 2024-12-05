OX

$OX Coin is the native exchange token of the new gamified derivatives exchange, OX.FUN OX.FUN provides a gamified trading experience, deep liquidity on all popular tokens, and best-in-class exchange tokenomics. $OX Coin is used as the collateral and PNL currency of the exchange.

NameOX

RankNo.1651

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply3 283 541 328

Max Supply0

Total Supply3 283 541 328

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.03479553190250298,2024-12-05

Lowest Price0.000684343351749089,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainETH

Introduction$OX Coin is the native exchange token of the new gamified derivatives exchange, OX.FUN OX.FUN provides a gamified trading experience, deep liquidity on all popular tokens, and best-in-class exchange tokenomics. $OX Coin is used as the collateral and PNL currency of the exchange.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.