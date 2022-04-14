PACOIN

PAC Project is a comprehensive ecosystem built on web3 technologies, combines entertainment, educational, gaming and other useful services - AI Bot, Game Center with P2E mobile games, staking, Cryptocurrency exchange, NFT Marketplace, AR service and others.

NamePACOIN

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply40,017,678

Max Supply0

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainNONE

IntroductionPAC Project is a comprehensive ecosystem built on web3 technologies, combines entertainment, educational, gaming and other useful services - AI Bot, Game Center with P2E mobile games, staking, Cryptocurrency exchange, NFT Marketplace, AR service and others.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.