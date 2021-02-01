PAINT

MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what you can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.

NamePAINT

RankNo.2818

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply9,258,413,166

Max Supply22,020,096,000

Total Supply22,017,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4204%

Issue Date2021-02-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00592449,2021-03-14

Lowest Price0.000007357303637215,2025-04-21

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionMurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what you can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.