Pain, for lack of a better word, is good. Pain is right. Pain works. Pain clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Pain, in all of its forms—physical, mental, emotional, financial—has marked the upward surge of humankind. NO PAIN, NO GAIN.

RankNo.1227

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)23,27%

Circulation Supply4 999 956,863001

Max Supply10 000 000

Total Supply9 999 956,863001

Circulation Rate0.4999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High25.482911408254285,2025-02-20

Lowest Price1.0365077869161154,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

