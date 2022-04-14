PINGO

PinGo - the first AI+DePIN project on the TON network, redefining the way we access computational resources, datasets, and artificial intelligence. PinGo serves as a medium that bridges idle computing power, effectively addressing the problem of fragmented and idle resources. By leveraging AI, DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure), and Decloud solutions, PinGo provides a robust computing power foundation for building AI models. Our platform integrates these technologies to optimize and democratize access to essential computational resources, driving innovation and efficiency in machine learning applications.

NamePINGO

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

IntroductionPinGo - the first AI+DePIN project on the TON network, redefining the way we access computational resources, datasets, and artificial intelligence. PinGo serves as a medium that bridges idle computing power, effectively addressing the problem of fragmented and idle resources. By leveraging AI, DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure), and Decloud solutions, PinGo provides a robust computing power foundation for building AI models. Our platform integrates these technologies to optimize and democratize access to essential computational resources, driving innovation and efficiency in machine learning applications.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
PINGO/USDT
PinGo
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PINGO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
PINGO/USDT
PinGo
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (PINGO)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...